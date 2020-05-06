Woman killed in fire in illegal, makeshift apartment in Jerusalem

A woman in her 30's was killed in a fire in an illegally built, makeshift apartment in the parking lot of a building in Jerusalem near the Malha Mall on Wednesday.

An initial investigation found that the fire started after a pile of clothing was intentionally set on fire in the middle of the apartment.

Commander of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Services, Nissim Twito, described the incident as part of a "common and disturbing phenomenon of converting parking lots and storerooms into makeshift residential apartments that are death traps due to a lack of openings to release heat and smoke and a lack of fire protection and safety measures and a makeshift electrical system."

Four firefighting teams worked to bring the fire under control and found the woman trapped in the building in serious condition. She was transferred to Magen David Adom for further treatment, but paramedics were forced to declare her death.