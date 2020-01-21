Woman hit by vehicle in Jerusalem in serious condition

This morning a woman was in severe condition after being hit by a vehicle in Kiryat Arba near Jeruslem, Magen David Adom reported, adding that she had to be anesthetized before being sent to Sha'arei Zedek Hospital."When we arrived, we saw a woman lying on the road unconscious, suffering from lower limbs," said MDA paramedic Yaira Vingush. "We gave her advanced medical treatment that included anesthesia and CPR, and she was sent to an intensive care unit to the hospital as she was in serious condition."