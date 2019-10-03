Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yamina: “Demand to sign a paper is childish, we remain loyal to the bloc”

By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
October 3, 2019 21:43
Officials in 'Yamina' have spoken in regards to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire for the right wing party leaders to sign pledge of allegiance to him.

“There’s no need to sign the paper, it’s a childish demand, A married couple doesn’t need to remarry every couple of days. We’ve said in the past that we are committed to the bloc, and we remain committed”


