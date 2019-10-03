Yamina: “Demand to sign a paper is childish, we remain loyal to the bloc”

Officials in 'Yamina' have spoken in regards to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire for the right wing party leaders to sign pledge of allegiance to him.



“There’s no need to sign the paper, it’s a childish demand, A married couple doesn’t need to remarry every couple of days. We’ve said in the past that we are committed to the bloc, and we remain committed”





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });