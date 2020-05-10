The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yamina will sit in opposition, preparing for ‘day after Netanyahu’

The decision was made after negotiations with the Likud.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 10, 2020 12:11
The New Right's Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked walk off after exit polls show they won't enter the 21st Knesset (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The New Right's Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked walk off after exit polls show they won't enter the 21st Knesset
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Yamina party declared Sunday morning that it will be sitting in the opposition in the coming Knesset, accusing the incoming government of being “left wing” and saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had shown “gross disrespect” towards the hard-right party.
In a bitter and bellicose statement to the press announcing its decision, Yamina attacked Netanyahu’s right wing credentials over the justice system and policies towards Hamas in Gaza, and said that it was preparing for the post-Netanyahu political era.
“In light of the composition of the government and its apparent policies as a left wing government headed by Netanyahu and in light of the gross disrespect of the prime minister towards Yamina and its voters, Yamina has decided to serve the public in opposition in the coming term and to fight from there for the nationalist camp,” said the party in a statement to the press.
The party said that the decision had been made exhaustive negotiations with the Likud which it said “chose to dismantle the right-wing camp and its right-wing partners.
In an acerbic swipe at Netanyahu, the party said it would “prepare for the day after Netanyahu” saying that say would come “in six months” and would form a “real, right wing alternative” to the Likud while in opposition.
“A right-wing which is not prepared to sell out the justice system to the left for personal survival,” Yamina said in its statement in reference to the concessions Netanyahu and Likud made to Blue and White over control of the justice ministry and influence over judicial appointments and those of senior law enforcement officials.
Yamina’s statement also attacked Netanyahu for what it described as his willingness to “ingratiate” himself to Hamas and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and accused him of “selling Judaism to politicos” in reference to the prime minister’s deference to the ultra-Orthodox on matters of religion and state.
The Likud asked caustically in response whether or not Yamina would have entered the government if it would have received another ministerial portfolio, as it had demanded.
Said the Likud in its statement to the press “This will be the first government in the history of the state which will apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and it is a shame that Yamina will not be part of this just because of internal fights over the allocation of ministerial portfolios. We hope Yamina will regain its composure, demonstrate national responsibility and enter a government which will lead an historic process in the history of Zionism.”


