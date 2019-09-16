Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemen's Houthis say Aramco plants still a target - tweets

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 10:17
Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that Saudi Aramco's oil processing plants were still a target and could be attacked at "any moment," warning foreigners to leave the area.

The attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in the kingdom's eastern region were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a tweet.Sarea said Saudi Arabia should stop its "aggression and blockade on Yemen."


