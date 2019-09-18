Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack targets in the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI - Yemen's Houthi group, which claims it was behind the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, said on Wednesday it has dozens of sites located in the United Arab Emirates listed as possible targets for attacks.



A military spokesman of the Iran-aligned organization said the Houthis have new drones, powered by "normal and jet engines" that can reach targets deep in Saudi Arabia.



