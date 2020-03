Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday that despite Likud’s efforts to embarrass his party by bringing to the Knesset a vote about applying the death penalty to terrorists, his party will vote in favor as “those who have principles are not embarrassed,” he said. “We believe in it.”



Liberman slammed MK Miki Zohar from Likud for “not saying good morning unless instructed to do so from Balfur Street,” home of the Prime Minister.