2,500 attend Orthodox Union Torah event at Citi Field

Every year for the last three years, the Orthodox Union (OU) has held a Torah New York event. This year 29 scholars led classes on 31 subjects for about 2,500 participants.



The classes offered at the event ranged from traditional High Holiday preparations to modern topics, such as repentance in the social media era and the potential effects of technology like artificial intelligence on Jewish practice.

“The comprehensiveness of Torah New York, the range of classes and the breath of scholarship that reaches young children, teenagers and adults makes this such an important event for the Jewish community,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin. “It is so heartwarming to see us transform Citi Field into a real field of dreams, and how Torah learning can raise and inspire our community.”In addition to the lectures, there was NCSY programming for Orthodox Jewish youth, which included an interactive program for younger children and preteens.Sivan Rahav Meir, a political correspondent on Channel 2, discussed "the dangers of wealth, privilege and unbridled access to social media." She criticized the modern world's need on speed, calling it "the crisis of our generation."Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon spoke about artificial intelligence's potential to benefit observant Jews in the future and how robots could change Shabbat.“It is so exciting to observe the eagerness of our community to connect to Torah study and to a deeper understanding of their relationship to God,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane. “In these days immediately before the High Holidays, I cannot imagine a more profound message to God of our eagerness to connect.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });