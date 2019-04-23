3-year-old from Monsey, NY, killed in West Bank bus accident

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks out from a condensation-covered window of a bus in Jerusalem December 11, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A 3-year-old boy from upstate New York was killed in a bus accident in the West Bank.
Baruch Eisenberg of Monsey, a heavily haredi Orthodox area in Rockland County, suddenly let go of his mother’s hand and ran into the street on Monday in the settlement of Beitar Illit, the haredi Orthodox newspaper Kikar HaShabbat reported
.
The newspaper said the family was in Beitar Illit, in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem, on a Passover visit.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>