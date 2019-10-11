60% of Israelis: US Jews should not influence religion and state decisions

Although 89% of Israeli Jews say they see a “moral importance” in Israel’s relationship with the American Jewish community, more than half (60%) say they oppose the American Jewish community influencing decisions related to religion and state in Israel, according to a new study by the Ruderman Family Foundation.

Additionally, more than three-quarters (78%) of respondents said they do not have either an excellent or very good understanding between the religious streams of US Jewry, the study showed. Thirty-two percent report somewhat of an understanding and more than one-quarter (26%) have little to no understanding.

The study was commissioned by the foundation and conducted by Dialogue polling company of 500 Israeli Jews from a demographically representative sampling of Israeli adults.

“The Israeli public openly admits to not knowing enough about the American Jewish community and its organizations,” said Ruderman Family Foundation president Jay Ruderman upon seeing the survey results. “This is a two-way relationship, and both sides must work to strengthen it."

Fifty-seven percent of Israeli respondents say they have little or no knowledge of American Jewish organizations - even the largest ones. However, some 51% of respondents said that they do believe that “the largest Jewish organizations in the United States help to advance Israeli interests in the United States.”

Moreover, more than one-third of respondents (37%) said they likewise believed that American Jewish organizations represented a Democratic political agenda.

Other interesting results included that 38% of Israelis say their main source of connection to US Jewry is through Israel media. Another 30% said it is through family.

“We must work to change” that Israelis do not know enough, Ruderman added.

“Israel's relationship with the American Jewish community is important for both sides and affects all areas of life,” he continued.

The survey was released Friday, a day after Dan Illouz , a member of the Jerusalem city council announced a new initiative aimed at connecting Diaspora Jews to the holy city.

Illouz immigrated to Israel 10 years ago from Canada and is a member of the Hitorerut party.

As a city council member, Illouz can ask the mayor two questions every month from the floor of the council. Going forward, he will ask one of his questions in the name of someone from the Diaspora.

The initiative was announced in a Facebook post

"I hope to become a bridge for diaspora Jewry and Jerusalem,” Illouz said in a statement. “Israel belongs to the whole Jewish people, and so does its capital – Jerusalem. I believe that means everyone has a stake in the city.

“I hope Jews from around the world will not only want to invest in Jerusalem – to visit and enjoy everything we have to offer – but also to have some influence,” he continued. “While Jerusalemites definitely have a vested interest in what’s going on here, Diaspora Jewry should also be given a chance to speak out.”

