69% of Jewish Agency leadership roles held by women

The Jewish Agency announced on Sunday in honor of International Women's Day that approximately two-thirds of the company's leadership roles are occupied by women.A total of 69% of the agency's employees worldwide are women. Jewish Agency Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog, and Executive Director Amira Ahronoviz released the data showing that these shlichot, or emissaries abroad, are on the front lines of "Jewish communities’ battles against anti-Semitism, BDS and other methods aimed at delegitimizing Israel," according to the agency's press release.Women hold positions as senior representatives in the agency's offices in the US, Russia, Canada, the UK, South Africa and Australia.“Gender equality must be part of every organization’s mission," Herzog said. "I am proud of The Jewish Agency’s shlichot who work every day to enhance Israel’s reputation, and of all the women in our organization who put our goals into action every day, in Israel and around the world.”The current CEO, Amir Ahronoviz, is the first woman to hold the position since the agency was founded 90 years ago. "The strategic connection between Israel and world Jewry is based in large part on the power of women," she said.