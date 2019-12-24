The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
7 ways to support Israel from abroad this winter!

While you keep yourself rugged up you can still support Israel in many ways.

By LAURA ALFANDARI MILMEISTER  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 20:35
Aerial view of Jerusalem in snow (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Aerial view of Jerusalem in snow
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The Israel Central Bureau of Statistics expects more than 4.7 million tourists to visit Israel before the end of 2019. That’s a record-breaker, but we all know, as we get to the end of the year, winter is too cold to get out of bed let alone explore another country! The good news is while you keep yourself rugged up you can still support Israel in many ways. Winter is down time in Israel, and less tourism means slower economic growth.
1. Social Activism

What does your community abroad know about Israel? Social activism is about getting the truth out to your circle of influence without relying on the media. You can hold events, campaign, send emails and just talk to those around you (at home, work, groups, or just waiting in line…). Sometimes our smallest discussions with those we know have the greatest impact.2. Online Activism
Unfortunately a lot of online activity is antisemetic and anti-Israel. Often it comes from the least informed sectors of society and it’s our responsibility to tip the scales to positivity and truth. Join the discussions and empower others with facts.

3. Connect with Thought Leaders

There are so many people out there who dedicate their lives to setting the record straight and being a light for the Jewish people. Connect with them, watch their videos, their talks, and read their books to stay ahead of the game. Some thought leaders include:
  • Hillel Fuld (Israeli tech leader)
  • Arson Ostrovsky (lawyer and political analyst)
  • Mark Halawa (ex-PalestinianPalestinine Jew)
  • Hillel Neuer (human rights activist)
  • Rudy Rochman (Israel activist)

4. Read

Whether you prefer hard copy or digital, reading is never outdated, and can be done in the comfort of your own home. There are some incredible books that will deepen your knowledge and love for Israel. Some great ones include:
Start-up Nation: The Story of Israel's Economic Miracle by Dan Senor and Saul Singer,
A History of Israel: From the Bronze Age through the Jewish Wars by Walter Kaiser Jr. and Paul Wegner,
Let There Be Water: Israel’s Solution for a Water-Starved World by Seth Siegel
Mossad – The Greatest Missions of the Israeli Secret Service by Nissim Mishal and Michael Bar-Zohar
To Be a Jew by Rabbi Hayim Halevy Donin
5. Give to Those Less Fortunate

You’d be surprised to learn that 1 in 3 children in Israel live under the poverty line. Non-profit organizations such as Yad Ezra V’Shulamit are there to feed and cloth those most in need. With temperatures below freezing, they’re now running an urgent campaign to get warm coats, boots, blankets and heaters to needy children. You can join the fight against poverty in Israel by donating today: www.yadezra.net/coats
6. Fundraise

With the enormous expenditure Israel has on defence other areas can run dry. You can fundraise for your favorite Israeli charity and make your efforts really count.
7. Just Come to Israel!

Okay, we said it - just come! There’s nothing more meaningful than experiencing the land of Israel first hand. It’s a country with immense history, cultural diversity, epic landscapes, and the best food! Come see the uniquely Jerusalem experience of outdoor Chanuka lights; people display their oil candles outside their homes and businesses in Jerusalem’s streets and alleyways and it’s truly magical. There are tons of fun activities all over the country that are great wintertime activities. You can ski in the Hermon Mountains or go ice skating in Holon, Jerusalem and Eilat (yes, they have an ice mall with skating). If you decide to go ice skating in Eilat, there is also a Reed Sea Jazz festival that music lovers would really enjoy.  Museums are also open during the winter. Warm up inside them and learn Jewish history as you gaze upon beautiful and simply interesting artifacts.


