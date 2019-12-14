The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

A victory over hate

Corbyn’s loss was extremely important as the world sees a rise in antisemitism.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
DECEMBER 14, 2019 21:05
JEREMY CORBYN, leader of the Labour Party, gives a speech in London last month. (photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
JEREMY CORBYN, leader of the Labour Party, gives a speech in London last month.
(photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
Sanity and the fight against antisemitism won a resounding victory on Thursday after Boris Johnson trounced Jeremy Corbyn in the British general election. According to the BBC, Johnson will govern Parliament with a healthy majority of 80 seats, giving him a comfortable platform on which to lead the UK out of the European Union.
The electoral contest pitched the Brexit-touting Conservative Party led by Johnson against the hard-left, socialist Labour Party headed by Corbyn.
While the overriding issue for the British was Brexit, for the Jewish world and Israel, it was Corbyn and his blatant antisemitism. It was such a clear hate for Jews that multiple Israeli politicians openly called him an antisemite and urged British citizens not to vote for the Labour Party.
While this could have been viewed as interference in another country’s elections, it was deemed vital for the future of Britain and British Jewry, threatened by the possibility that an antisemite would become leader of the United Kingdom.
Since Corbyn became leader of the Labour Party in 2015, it has become riddled with antisemitism. Hundreds of complaints have been submitted against party members at every level – from Corbyn himself, to MPs, local council members, candidates for MP and local councils, activists and more.
This was an inherent and deep-seeded hatred that now needs to be uprooted with Corbyn’s loss to Johnson. We hope that it will.
For decades, the Labour Party was home to many Jewish voters and it is possible that one day it will be again. For that to happen though the party needs to repent and go through a period of reckoning. It needs to go through its ranks and purge anyone affiliated with the antisemitism and Jewish hate that has taken hold of the party ever since Corbyn took it over four years ago.
Corbyn’s loss was extremely important as the world sees a rise in antisemitism. In the US, armed men shot and killed four people in a Jewish super market in Jersey City last week after; a week earlier, a number of Jews were attacked and beaten in Brooklyn. According to a study conducted in October by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), antisemitism has grown throughout Europe in recent years. The Yom Kippur attack in Halle, Germany, is just one recent example.
The survey further found that 65% of French citizens and 43% of Germans consider antisemitic occurrences a “very seriously problem.”
This situation is what led World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder last week to announce the establishment of a new organization to fight antisemitism, setting aside $25 million of his own money for the campaign.
“The keyword for all these things is ‘action,’” Lauder told The New York Times. “Because we’ve had polls, we’ve had conferences, we’ve had different speeches. But no action.”
The British vote on Thursday was a clear case of action and while antisemitism wasn’t the primary concern for most of the voters, Johnson’s victory was a defeat of the ancient canards and tropes that have led to the persecution of Jews for millennia.
Conservative Minister Michael Gove thanked the British people for “comprehensively rejected Corbyn’s politics of division, extremism, and antisemitism.”
Addressing Britain’s Jewish population, he added: “You have had to live in fear for months now, concerned that we would have a prime minister who trafficked in anti-Jewish rhetoric and embraced anti-Jewish terrorists. You should never have to live in fear again.”
We hope Gove is right and that Britain finds a way to heal. Corbyn has already announced that he will step down from the head of Labour and while that is an important step, what is really needed is for the party to undergo a serious process of introspection and reflection to see how it allowed hatred of Jews to take over.
The lesson will hopefully be internalized by other antisemitic politicians around the world. Hatred of Jews does not pay. It might make noise and create headlines, but ultimately, the people of Britain showed that they will not let their country be taken over by antisemitism. We hope the rest of the world is paying attention.


Tags Britain Jeremy Corbyn antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What is the situation of American Jews, if Trump needed to issue an EO? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A victory over hate By YAAKOV KATZ
From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Avi Jorisch How chutzpah and foreskins help fight multiple sclerosis By AVI JORISCH
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by