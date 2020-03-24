AJC encourages acts of kindness during coronavirus outbreak

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has launched the #BeAMensch initiative to encourage “acts of kindness" during the coronavirus outbreak.

A mensch, in Yiddish, is a person of integrity and honor, a good person.

"Amid the chaos and uncertainty of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, we are seeing countless individuals, groups, institutions, organizations, companies, and even countries engage in mensch-y behavior: from providing comfort to those in quarantine to reaching out to those most vulnerable and speaking up for groups targeted by hate and xenophobia," the organization stated on its website.

People and organizations are encouraged to participate in the #BeAMensch initiative by sharing their inspiring stories of kindness and good deeds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

#BeAMensch https://t.co/fqvDVIgniZ "Love your neighbor as yourself."Our partner organization in the U.K., the @BoardofDeputies , is living up to these values by helping people in isolation. March 20, 2020



“In the face of the unique adversity of COVID-19, everyday acts of kindness to others becomes particularly vital,” said AJC CEO David Harris.

“Anyone can be a mensch by helping a family member, a neighbor, a stranger, an elderly person by confronting coronavirus pandemic despair, or in so many other ways. The important thing is to extend oneself on behalf of others,” he added.