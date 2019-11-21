NYC Conference
Activists get violent during Reservists on Duty event at York University

Reservists on Duty CEO Amit Deri: It’s time to wake up and realize that this violence will spread

York University Canada 370 (photo credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch)
York University Canada 370
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch)
“Intifada, Intifada, go back to the ovens,” were what Jewish and pro-Israel students had to endure on Wednesday night during a pro-Palestinian protest against a Reservist’s on Duty event at York University.
Hundreds of anti-Israel students tried to storm and disrupt the event being held at the university campus with several scuffles breaking out.
Amit Deri, founder and CEO of Reservists on Duty, told The Jerusalem Post there were some 600 protesters who tried to disrupt the event and it became violent.
“In the five years that we have been doing this, this was the biggest protests we’ve seen on a college campus,” he said. “It’s also the first time that we’ve seen a BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] and Antifa collaboration.”
He said that for two weeks leading up the event hundreds of posters had been plastered around Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement on the campus in a bid to stop it from happening.
According to Deri, punches were thrown at pro-Israel attendees as the protest intensified.
“There were 20 or 30 police officers that came and arrests were made,” he said.
Some of the Jewish students also had to be escorted off campus by police for protection.
Deri warned that this sort of behavior will spread to other campuses.
“It’s time to wake up and realize this,” he said, adding that this has not deterred them. “We will continue to speak - we will never be afraid to do so.”
Shar Leyb, who was one of the Reservists on Duty speakers at the event told the Post that they knew there would be a lot of protests leading up to the event.
“There were hundreds of protests on campus that read ‘stop the IDF killers on campus,’ and ‘we do not let Zionists on York University campus,’” he explained. “As we were setting up, we heard some chanting outside and sure enough there were hundreds of Palestinians and their supporters, including Antifa and BDS, chanting ‘Intifada Intifada, go back to the ovens, you belong in Europe.’”
Leib said that this was sad to see on a Canadian university campus because “I was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, which is in Canada.
“Right on home ground, I have never felt so much hate in my life and personally I wasn’t intimidated but I can only imagine how intimidated Jews on campus who are not familiar with this felt,” he said. “But we stood up to them, we didn’t let them bother our event.
Leyb said that they tried to interrupt as they were speaking. “We are all about dialogue, that’s what Reservists on Duty is all about - we are always open to talking to people and they are usually not.
“Anytime we want to speak to people, the BDS organization comes and tries to shut them down and tells them not to engage with us - how are we supposed to find common ground if the other side doesn’t want to speak?,” he questioned.
Sariel Shamshian said that when she saw all the protesters, “it made me feel insecure.
“It made me feel sorry for all the Jewish people in Canada that have to live with this every day,” she added.
For Yael Schwarzman, she was deeply disappointed by what happened.
“We came to speak and have an open dialogue, we came to find ways to move forward and we were met with shouts, chants and violence,” she said. “These are the people we are supposed to work with to make peace and negotiate with and move forward.”
Several videos of the event surfaced on Thursday morning showing the scuffles, punches and violent incitment by Pro-Palestinian students at the event.
In one video pro-Israel students began chanting “Am Yisrael Chai” in the face of the pro-Palestinian students who became violent.
Following the violence, several Jewish organizations slammed the behavior.
The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto said in a short statement on Twitter that “we stand with our partner @HillelOntario in condemning this shameful protest that took place at York University.
“UJA is proud to support Hillel and Jewish students - and tonight’s outrageous incident reaffirms why this work is so important,” it said.
The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs echoed these sentiments, adding that “we unequivocally condemn this shameful protest.”
B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn commended the Toronto Police Service and York University “for ensuring that this event could be safely held.
“Enraged mobs cannot be allowed to prevent lawful and peaceful gatherings from taking place on campus,” he said. “Further investigation is required into how a registered student group was permitted to glorify terrorism and attempt to intimidate those peacefully assembling on campus. “There must be consequences for violent behavior,” Mostyn added.


