‘Antisemitic’ Belgian carnival to mock Jews again, gives up UNESCO status

The mayor of Aalst Christoph D'Haese said that city officials "have had it a bit with the grotesque complaints" and it is "unavoidable" that Jews will be mocked again in the 2020 edition.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 2, 2019 12:07
Giant figures depicting Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (C) and other politicians are seen during the 87th carnival parade of Aalst February 15, 2015. The Aalst Carnival, which is inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, often shows informal groups (photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
Giant figures depicting Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (C) and other politicians are seen during the 87th carnival parade of Aalst February 15, 2015. The Aalst Carnival, which is inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, often shows informal groups
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
A Belgian town that sparked outraged for featuring an antisemitic float in its renowned carnival has decided to renounce their UN cultural heritage status after dealing with the accusations, the German publication DW reported on Sunday.
The mayor of Aalst, Christoph D'Haese, also said it is "unavoidable" that Jews will be mocked again in the 2020 edition. 
Aalst Carnival was added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in 2010.
The UN body was scheduled to vote on removing the centuries-old event from its cultural heritage list on December 12, in a move that would have marked the first time in the history of the organization that an entry was up for delisting.
However, the town decided to give up its designation on its own accord. According to German publication Deutsche Welle, D'Haese said that city officials "have had it a bit with the grotesque complaints."
"We are neither antisemitic nor racist. All those who support this are acting in bad faith. Aalst will always remain the capital of mockery and satire," he said in a statement quoted by Belga news agency.
In the past few months, Aalst has been at the center of a major controversy after one of the 2019 carnival floats presented effigies of grinning Jews holding money with rats on their shoulders.
The latest edition was not the first time that the event was accused of harboring antisemitism.
According to JTA, a float in 2009 featured men dressed like Orthodox Jews wearing fake hooked noses and Palestinian symbols, while the 2013 edition had revelers dressed like Nazis holding canisters labeled "Zyklon B" walking alongside caged revelers dressed like Nazi concentration camp prisoners. Zyklon B was a poison the Nazis used to kill Jews in gas chambers.
The event attracts tens of thousands of people every year and is famous for being provocative.
"We are on a very dangerous slippery slope when people can decide what can be laughed at," the mayor said, before adding that more Jewish ridicule is to be expected in the next edition of the carnival.
JTA contributed to this report.


