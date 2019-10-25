Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

14 Jewish activists arrested protesting Trump visit to Pittsburgh

The protesters carried signs reading “Our solidarity will defeat White Nationalists” and “You are not welcome here.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 25, 2019 03:38
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP and First Lady Melania Trump place stones on a memorial to shooting victims as they stand with Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, outside the synagogue where white nationalist Robert Bowers killed 11 people and wounded six during a mass shooting in Pittsburgh, Penn. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Fourteen people were arrested as Jewish activists protested a visit to Pittsburgh by US President Donald Trump.

The protesters from the Pittsburgh chapter of the progressive advocacy group Bend the Arc carried signs reading “Our solidarity will defeat White Nationalists” and “You are not welcome here.” They also chanted “Trump endangers Jews,” according to reports and a post on the group’s Facebook page.

Trump was attending a fracking industry conference downtown on Wednesday.

His visit to the city comes nearly a year after the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building that left 11 people dead. Some have blamed the attack by a far-right extremist on Trump rhetoric and his failure to consistently call out white supremacists.

Later Wednesday, Jewish protesters gathered at a downtown Pittsburgh intersection to demonstrate as conference-goers left the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Some 2,000 people protested Trump’s visit to the site of the synagogue attack just days after it took place.


