ADL launches online tracker to monitor antisemitism in the US

The new tool will help public and law enforcement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 31, 2020 04:05
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently released a survey showing an increase in antisemitic violence, hate crimes and negative stereotypes about Jews in the United States.
Following the report, the ADL decided to launch an online tracker to provide a compiled and updated list of antisemitic incidents in the country. The tracker allows users to have access to the most recent information available on acts of hate against Jews, including vandalism, harassment and assault. Users will also be able to filter incidents by geographic location and search with key words. 
In order to compile antisemitic incidents, the ADL uses different sources of information such as media and police reports, the ADL response forms, as well as incidents reported directly to any of the ADL’s 25 regional offices across the US. 
 
Some incidents are transferred to the ADL’s H.E.A.T. Map, which provides statistics on antisemitism, extremism and terrorism in the United States. "The data ultimately is compiled into the ADL’s annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, which provides a more thorough analysis into the annual incident data and the trends it reveals," the ADL wrote in a press release.
“We are making all of our available data on antisemitic incidents available in as close to real time as possible so that anyone can, at a glance, see the activity taking place around the country and in localities nearby,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, the ADL's CEO.
“With antisemitic incidents becoming more prevalent nationwide, it is essential that we provide immediate and reliable data to the public. This tool will enable to the public to see that we are aware of and tracking antisemitic incidents. We urge members of the public to notify us immediately if something has happened that has not yet been reported,” he added.


Tags anti-defamation league hate crime antisemitism
