ADL launches online tracker to monitor antisemitism in the US

In order to compile antisemitic incidents, the ADL uses different sources of information such as media and police reports, the ADL response forms, as well as incidents reported directly to any of the ADL’s 25 regional offices across the US.



Some incidents are transferred to the ADL’s H.E.A.T. Map, which provides statistics on antisemitism, extremism and terrorism in the United States. "The data ultimately is compiled into the ADL’s annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, which provides a more thorough analysis into the annual incident data and the trends it reveals," the ADL wrote in a press release.

"With antisemitic incidents becoming more prevalent nationwide, it is essential that we provide immediate and reliable data to the public. This tool will enable to the public to see that we are aware of and tracking antisemitic incidents. We urge members of the public to notify us immediately if something has happened that has not yet been reported," he added. "We are making all of our available data on antisemitic incidents available in as close to real time as possible so that anyone can, at a glance, see the activity taking place around the country and in localities nearby," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, the ADL's CEO.