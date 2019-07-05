Antisemitic crimes in California increased by 21 percent in 2018

A crowd watches on screen the funeral for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of the Saturday synagogue shooting at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California, U.S. April 29, 2019.
Anti-Semitic hate crimes increased by 21 percent in California in 2018 from the previous year.
A report
issued on Tuesday by the California Department of Justice found that there were 126 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in 2018, up from 104 incidents in 2017.
A high of 160 antisemitic hate crimes were reported in 2009, according to the report.
There were a total of 201 hate crimes based on religion in 2018, down from 207 the previous year. The religion with the next highest incidence of hate-crimes were Muslims, with 28 incidents down from 46.
There were a total of 1,066 hate crimes in California in 2018, down from 1,093 the previous year.
