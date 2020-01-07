Assailant punches and hurls antisemitic insult at man in Berlin

The capital of Germany was the scene of another violent antisemitic attack on Monday in the subway in Berlin 's district of Charlottenburg.





“An entering passenger boarded and punched him in the face with his fist and antisemitically insulted him,” wrote the Berlin police in a statement.





It is unclear if the victim is Jewish.





“The injured party, who was traveling with two family members, has filed a complaint with the Berlin police over the Internet. A commissioner of State Protection at the State Criminal Police Office has taken over further investigations,” wrote the police.





The Jerusalem Post reported in December that the” Berlin police announced that three teenage students assaulted a fellow 14-year-old pupil and taunted him in antisemitic terms while they strangled him. The student survived the assault.





According to a police press statement, the three assailants “are said to have tied him up and choked him while expressing antisemitic abuse.”





In October, the Post reported the Berlin police said a 29-year-old man attempted to strike a 34-year-old man while voicing an antisemitic insult in the district of Kreuzberg.



