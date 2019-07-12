BBC’s Panorama - Is Labour Antisemitic?





On the 11th of July 2019, Labour declared war on the BBC. The trigger for the hostile move was the Panorama probe into antisemitism within Labour party ranks, aptly titled Is Labour Antisemitic?

In the flagship BBC program eight whistleblowers, some breaking a non disclosure agreement to tell their story, accused Labour senior officials of interfering with the party’s anti-semitism investigations, and grossly misleading the public about their handling of the mounting complaints.The former staffers gave harrowing account of an “institutionally racist” party where Jewish members were subjected to abuse and some considering it “self destroying to be a member of the Labour Party and Jewish.”They spoke of a complaints department team so undermined by Mr Corbyn’s aides, its members suffered mental breakdown, with one contemplating suicide.Labour’s attempts to stop the show from being broadcast proved futile. Not only did Labour’s antisemitism make the headlines yet again, but just one day before the screening, the party was rocked by distinguished peers Lord Darzi, former health minister, Lord Triesman, former general secretary and Lord Turnberg, former president of the Royal College of Physicians, announcing their resignation from the Labour whip. Echoing the sentiments of a growing number of disillusioned Labourites, the three accused Corbyn of heading a party that is “very plainly institutionally antisemitic.”Corbyn’s alleged Antisemitism is nothing new. It has been at the top of the UK news agenda for the past three years and the party leader is currently being investigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, so why did Panorama’s probe ruffle Labour’s feathers and cause such an uproar?“The charade of Mr Corbyn as an anti-racist activist has been blown apart” explains Campaign Against Antisemitism’s chief executive Gideon Falter.The former staffers “have been compelled by their conscience to speak out” added Falter, revealing that “whilst claiming to act against Jew hatred, Jeremy Corbyn’s agents and allies have carefully protected antisemites.”At the heart of the program revelations is the party’s complaints process which instead of being independent, was in fact meddled with by Jennie Formby, Corbyn’s general secretary, Karie Murphy, chief of staff, Seumas Milne, the leader’s director of strategy and Andrew Murray, advisor to Corbyn.Meddling intended to let antisemites off with the lightest possible punishment, often overriding complaint team’s recommendations and dismissing their investigations.“It’s s joke” former investigator Dan Hogan told Panorama. “On a number of the cases that I worked on the people that she (Formby) brought in when she became general secretary, overruled us and downgraded what should have been a suspension to just an investigation or worse, just a reminder of conduct which is effectively a slap on the wrist.”The top aids, it was revealed, have gone to great lengths to achieve their goal. There was a 2018 email from Jeremy Corbyn’s Director of Communications, Seumas Milne urging a review of the disciplinary process into antisemitic complaints, saying “something's going wrong, and we're muddling up political disputes with racism... I think going forward we need to review where and how we’re drawing the line.” To then Head of Disputes, Sam Matthews, Milne’s message translated into Corbyn’s office wanting direct involvement with the disciplinary process.In Another 2018 email chain, Formby is seen as allegedly attempting to interfere with the selection of the panel for the case of accused member Jackie Walker. “The NCC cannot be allowed to continue in the way that they are at the moment” reads Formby’s email, “and I will also be challenging the panel for the Jackie Walker case.”The email was copied to Corbyn’s personal email as well as Milne’s and Corbyn’s chief of staff Karie Murphy.Formby later addressed the same group to say “I’ve permanently deleted all trace of the email. Too many eyes all on my Labour address. Please use my Unite address.”Labour has since told Panorama that Formby stopped using her party email because of concerns over a political opponent having access to it, but outraged former Labour general secretary Ian McNicol, is not convinced. “The issues that are raised within these emails should ring alarm bells across the party,” McNicol told Panorama, “to try to interfere politically within the NCC is just wrong.”The leader office's heavy intervention has allegedly extended to high profile cases such as Marc Wadsworth, Ken Livingstone, Jackie Walker, Glyn Secker and Moshe Machover, as well as the antisemitic mural whose painter was famously supported by Mr Corbyn. All the while, Labour reassurances were given out to the media and public, that these accusations are seriously and independently investigated.For Mr Matthews and his fellow whistle blowers, Corbyn’s Labour has normalised modern antisemitism. The team members grew increasingly frustrated in light of Mr Corbyn's public claims about the party’s disciplinary process being free of political interference, and by Ms Formby taking pride in improved complaints procedures since becoming general secretary.It became clear that this was a party concerned with public relations and damage control rather than investigating complaints and getting to the root of the growing problem. Labour’s former head of the disputes team, Mike Creighton told Panorama of a 2016 conversation with Seumas Milne who sought advice about how the party should deal with antisemitism.Creighton advised speeding up the handling of top level anti-semitic cases and for Jeremy Corbyn “to make a significant speech on the issue of the Middle East, particularly saying that Israel had a right to exist.”Milne is slleged to have laughed at the advice, leading Creighton to the conclusion that what Milne was seeking at the time was not a way to deal with antisemitism, but a means to handle “the bad publicity we’re getting.”The damning program has cemented the perception of what Israeli MK Yair Lapid called “Corbyn’s problem with Jews”. Is Labour Antisemitic has lifted the lid on a culture where jew hatred is so deeply engraned, it is accepted as normal. After the Jewish community’s Enough Is Enough London demonstration for example, Formby did not dig deep into the community’s pain or the causes of Labour’s antisemitism, but instead allegedly described the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council as “some of the rudest people” she has ever met.“To people like Jennie” Matthews told the Jewish Chronicle, “the leader is without any faults, it really is like a cult.”Panorama’s investigation has as predicted, made the front pages of National press including The Guardian, The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail among others. As expected, The aftermath saw Labour drawing fierce criticism from politicians far and wide including current candidate for PM position Jeremy Hunt who on Twitter described Corbyn as “a man either wilfully blind to anti-semitism or anti-semitic himself”, condemning the Labour leader for “allowing this cancer to infiltrate our politics."Most illuminating however is the feedback from disillusioned Labour party members. “Whatever the truth or lies” tweeted one alarmed supporter, “this is a continuing gaping wound. This is not going away and losing votes”. Another wrote, “the perception is out there, its damaging and a strong party would have sorted it, why hasn’t Labour? That’s the question”It is unfortunate that the BBC did not take this golden opportunity to dig deep into the very causes of Labour’s antisemitism and the reasons for the increase in antisemitic complaints since Corbyn became leader. An in depth examination of the causes and nature of antisemitism in general would have been helpful, whereas a considered look at the recent rise in antisemitism worldwide is long overdue.Panorama’s probe prompted fresh pressure on Corbyn to resign, with betting bookies reporting a “huge number of bets” on the Labour party leader departing this year.Wether Corbyn does resign or hangs on to his leader post, Panorama has undoubtedly burst his ‘peace activist' bubble, and cemented the perception of the Labour leader being antisemitic. Should he resign in the days to come, antisemitism would rather ironically prove to be Corbyn’s downfall.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



