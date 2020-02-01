Bag with Star of David, soap left outside Swedish Holocaust day display

A bag emblazoned with a Star of David containing soap and antisemitic literature was left outside an exhibition about the Holocaust.

For many years after World War II, rumors persisted that the Nazis used Jewish bodies to produce soap . No evidence was found to support the claim.

The bag was left Monday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, outside the city museum of Norrköping, situated about 90 miles southwest of the capital Stockholm, the SVT broadcaster reported Thursday.

It was found one day after the opening of an exhibition titled “Nazism in Norrköping now and then.”

The incident will be probably handled by police as a case of intimidation, according to Peter Lyrander, a municipal official in charge of the security portfolio. There are no suspects.

The number of anti-Semitic hate crimes recorded in Sweden rose to a record high in 2018, jumping 53 percent over the 2016 figures, government statistics show.