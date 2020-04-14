Berlin confirms to the 'Post' it banned Palestinian terrorist for 4 years

BERLIN – A spokesman for Berlin’s interior ministry told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that the government of the capital city imposed a four-year ban on the alleged Palestinian terrorist Khaled Barakat.Martin Pallgen, spokesman for the interior ministry, told the Post “Mr. B. was expelled by the State Office for Immigration ((former immigration office) in mid-February 2020 and blocked with a four-year new entry ban.” When asked if the Post could receive a copy of the legal decision to prohibit Barakat’s entry to Germany, Pallgen replied: “In this case, this is not a [legal] judgment, but a decision from the LEA [State Office for Immigration]. For reasons of data protection, I cannot send this to you.”
When asked why the ban was restricted to four years, Pallgen said that "According to the requirements of German and European law, a ban on entry and residence must be limited in time. The length of the period is at the discretion of the authority and in most cases may not exceed 5 years."The Post reported last week that alleged PFLP terrorist Barakat, who is based in Canada, said in a webinar in late March that the German authorities imposed a “four-year ban on me entering Germany" because “I support [the Palestinians'] right to resist Israel, call for the liberation of Palestine from river to sea… that I support the Palestinian organization and they name it the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).”Barakat is a senior member of the PFLP, according to the Israeli government. The EU and the US both classify the PFLP as a foreign terrorist organization. In addition, Barakat supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting Israel. The German parliament classified BDS as antisemitic in 2019.