Boston Chabad Center vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in Russian

A man was captured on surveillance video writing what police say is antisemitic graffiti in Russian on the wall of a Boston-area Chabad Center.

He also drew a symbol that closely resembles a swastika above the words, the Boston-area ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

The Brookline Police Department said it was investigating the Sunday night incident as a hate crime in a statement posted on social media.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of New England is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of the vandal.