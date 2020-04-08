Boston Chabad Center vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in Russian

A man was captured on surveillance video writing what police say is antisemitic graffiti in Russian on the wall of a Boston-area Chabad Center.
He also drew a symbol that closely resembles a swastika above the words, the Boston-area ABC affiliate WCVB reported.
The Brookline Police Department said it was investigating the Sunday night incident as a hate crime in a statement posted on social media.
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of New England is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of the vandal.
“This anti-Semitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic,” Robert Trestan, the ADL’s New England regional director, said in a statement.In a separate incident, antisemitic graffiti was found scrawled on a synagogue in Los Angeles. Commenting on Twitter, the ADL of LA said: "We are outraged by reports of antisemitic graffiti outside a synagogue in LA. In the midst of a pandemic in which it is more important than ever for us to stand together and just before the start of Passover, it is shocking to see this hateful message on a house of worship."Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.