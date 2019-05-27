Boston yeshiva students rescue man with swastika tattoo

A man wearing a Swastika [Illustrative].
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
X
A group of students studying at a yeshiva high school in Brighton, Mass. helped rescue a man with a swastika tattoo on his hand, according to a report by Boston’s NBC Channel 10.
Over the weekend, the boys were walking around Chestnut Hill Reservoir when they saw what looked like a man submerged under water. They approached a Boston College police officer and alerted him to the body.
Police Officer Carl Mascioli ran to the water and found the man partially submerged and not moving, according to Channel 10. He pulled him out of the water and “observed that he had a swastika on his hand,” Mascioli told the station.
He also informed the boys. Though the boys were not permitted to speak with NBC, they left the man with a swastika a message through Mascioli:
"They wanted just to let him know that it was four young Jewish boys that helped save his life," recalled Mascioli, who said the students had no regrets about helping a man with an antisemitic tattoo. "A good deed is a good deed and that's part of life. We should be helping everybody out."
The man is expected to recover, according to the report.
