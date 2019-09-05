Burning Man festival displays Barbie death camp exhibit

Burning Man, a late summer festival held in the Nevada desert, had an art installation this year which involved hundreds of Barbie dolls trapped between pink walls, some of which enter ovens while being held at gunpoint by GI Joe toys, according to Forward.



The festival has been known for allowing extreme artistic self-expression, and has hosted this particular exhibit for eight years in a row.

A sign above the Barbie dolls says that the installation was created by " The Mattel Co. and Auschwitz Inc., Purveyors of Fine Lampshades and Soap Products Since 1939." In big lettering on that same sign are the words "Barbie Death Camp and Wine Bistro."Below it in German is "Arbeit Macht Plastic Frei," meaning in German: "work will set you free," reflecting the message written on the gate at the entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp.On the art installation's website , they claim to be the "best damned camp on the playa, where membership has its benefits.""Barbie Death Camp is home to some of the naughtiest, filthiest, snarkiest burners on and off the playa," the installation website's About section says. "Our members are creators, volunteers and participants for various art installations, Mutant Vehicles, the org and more."

