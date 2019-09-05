Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Burning Man festival displays Barbie death camp exhibit

The art installment has been displayed at Burning Man festival for eight years in a row.

By
September 5, 2019 01:42
1 minute read.
Barbie death camp, Burning Man festival 2014

Barbie death camp, Burning Man festival 2014. (photo credit: FLICKR)

Burning Man, a late summer festival held in the Nevada desert, had an art installation this year which involved hundreds of Barbie dolls trapped between pink walls, some of which enter ovens while being held at gunpoint by GI Joe toys, according to Forward.

The festival has been known for allowing extreme artistic self-expression, and has hosted this particular exhibit for eight years in a row.

A sign above the Barbie dolls says that the installation was created by "The Mattel Co. and Auschwitz Inc., Purveyors of Fine Lampshades and Soap Products Since 1939." In big lettering on that same sign are the words "Barbie Death Camp and Wine Bistro."

Below it in German is "Arbeit Macht Plastic Frei," meaning in German: "work will set you free," reflecting the message written on the gate at the entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

On the art installation's website, they claim to be the "best damned camp on the playa, where membership has its benefits."

"Barbie Death Camp is home to some of the naughtiest, filthiest, snarkiest burners on and off the playa," the installation website's About section says. "Our members are creators, volunteers and participants for various art installations, Mutant Vehicles, the org and more."


Related Content

September 4, 2019
How to combat the looming perfect storm for antisemitism in America

By ADAM MILSTEIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings