Caroline Glick talks about growing antisemitism in the realm of fake news

Caroline Glick left journalism to join the New Right (Hayamin Hehadash) party.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former Jerusalem Post columnist Caroline Glick sat down with Avi Abelow, the CEO and co-founder of the Israel Video Network, a company that aggregates pro-Israel videos, to discuss the growing concern of antisemitic views across the world being pushed onto the public through the realm of fake news.
For example, Glick spoke of an article that appeared in the Times of Israel stating that an ex-Jordan member of parliament stated that "Jews use Christian blood to make matzah," claiming that this antisemitic tone was spread through a "fake fact."
Glick further explains that the perpetrators of these antisemitic views defend themselves claiming that they don't hate Jews, but that they are concerned - in this case specifically, they believe the need to deal with the fact that "these Jews are eating our children" as a way of defending the statements implications, factual or not.
The perspective Glick shares has the ability to help understand the reasoning behind why there are people who unwittingly hold these views against the Jewish community based on non-factual propagations disseminated both throughout mainstream and social media. She says that within the case stated above that this antisemitic view is protected due to the fact that if the story were true it illicit a natural parental response, and therefore the need to spread the information is Pavlovian.
"It's not that they brutally and genocidal hostile to Jews, rather they are just taking the normal action anyone would take if they were eating their children," Glick says. "They would annihilate them, they would use pitchforks and murder them."
Glick states that people are using fake facts to rationalize aggression towards Jews, and that it has become an ongoing problem in quelling antisemitism.
Everyone loves a good story and there's nothing more powerful than a story that can be diffused as quickly as it's consumed, therefore, in some cases antisemitic views are impulse reactions to fake facts - making it difficult to for the public to decide what's real, what's not, what's actually antisemitic and what's just fake news.
