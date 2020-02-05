The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Duke University resolves antisemitism discrimination complaint

Under the agreement, Duke was required to issue a statement to “all University students, faculty, and staff” against discrimination, with an emphasis on antisemitism.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 04:26
Duke University has resolved a discrimination complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights over a Middle East conference on Gaza co-sponsored with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
The Zionist Organization of America filed the complaint in April 2019 over the conference held the previous month at the University of North Carolina titled “Conflict over Gaza: People, Politics and Possibilities.” The conference featured a performance by the Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar that was condemned as antisemitic. Days after the conference, swastikas and antisemitic flyers were discovered on campus.
UNC agreed to a resolution agreement with the Department of Education in November.
Under the agreement, Duke was required to issue a statement to “all University students, faculty, and staff” against discrimination, with an emphasis on antisemitism, by Jan. 30. Kimberly Hewitt, vice president for institutional equity and chief diversity officer, emailed the statement to the community on Jan. 29, The Duke Chronicle student newspaper reported.
“Simply put, the University does not tolerate antisemitism, and I encourage any member of the community to report when such conduct occurs,” Hewitt wrote, according to the Chronicle.
The University also submitted an updated version of the Policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct to the Office for Civil Rights.
The resolution also required that future diversity and inclusion training sessions offered to the Duke community include a section regarding how to avoid and respond to antisemitism on campus.
The complaint was filed under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Title VI prohibits national origin and other forms of discrimination at federally funded programs, and protects Jewish students from antisemitic harassment.


