European Jewish practice under threat, says Moscow chief rabbi

The rabbi noted that protecting Europe's Jewish life is something that is “of the utmost importance within today’s political and social climate.”

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 06:19
RABBI PINCHAS GOLDSCHMIDT: Jews become the collateral damage (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
RABBI PINCHAS GOLDSCHMIDT: Jews become the collateral damage
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
The Chief Rabbi of Moscow, Pinchas Goldschmidt, has warned that Jewish practice in Europe is "severely under threat,"  Algemeiner has reported.
Speaking at a gathering in Geneva, Goldschmidt, who is also president of the Conference of European Rabbis, said “The continued efforts made by several European nations to restrict our ability to observe important religious customs and traditions are increasingly worrying and problematic.
“Following the recent banning of religious slaughter [to make food kosher] in two regions of Belgium and challenges to religious circumcision in Iceland, there are constant discussions in other states including Sweden, France and Germany.”
In addition, the rabbi noted that protecting Europe's Jewish life is something that is “of the utmost importance within today’s political and social climate.”
He added that “The future of the Jews in Europe is once again thrown into question. Many are experiencing huge anxiety about whether they are able to continue living on this continent.”
These sentiments come in the wake of ever-increasing antisemitism in Europe.
According to a study conducted in October by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), antisemitism has become more serious throughout Europe in the last few years, citing the Halle shooting as an example.
The survey further found that 65% of French citizens and 43% of Germans consider antisemitic occurrences a "very seriously problem."
Last month, in the wake of the numerous antisemitic incidents throughout Europe during the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht, WJC president Ronald S. Lauder strongly condemned the antisemitism in Europe and spoke of the need to protect Jewish life in the continent.
“It is no longer possible for anybody, Jew or non-Jew alike, to be shocked by the callous reminders unleashed against our communities in Scandinavia and elsewhere in Europe this past Shabbat that antisemitism is alive and well, and right at our doorsteps,” he said in a statement. “The writing has been on the wall for years, and today, 81 years nearly to the date of Kristallnacht, it continues to blaze strongly. The time has come for deliberate and targeted action – Europe must wake up and protect its Jewish citizens.”
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags europe moscow european jews
