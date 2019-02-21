Evangelical Christian Leader starts petition for Ilhan Omar's resignation

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar leaves Senate after watching failure of competing proposals to end government shutdown..
Laurie Cardoza-Moore, President of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN), launched a campaign to demand the immediate resignation of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
"Ilhan Omar recently made some antisemitic statements and has communicated her support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement," Cardoza-Moore stated.
PJTN aims to “educate Christians about their Biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish people against the rise of antisemitism,” Cardoza-Moore said in a video released as part of the campaign.
“Ilhan Omar is waging an unholy war against the Jewish people from Congress...She should not be representing Americans,” Cardoza-Moore claimed. “She is about to learn that the Jewish people don’t stand alone, millions of people of faith and conscience stand with the Jewish people. We will neither sleep nor slumber as she uses the heart of American democracy and freedom to defame God’s chosen people and God’s chosen land.”
As part of the PJTN campaign, Cardoza-Moore calls for people to sign a petition, named “The Million Signature March,” for Omar’s resignation, saying that “Ilhan Omar tricked her electorate into voting for her by lying about her support for Israel.”
“[Omar] supports the destruction of the State of Israel and is a virulent antisemite with close connections to the Muslim Brotherhood,” Cardoza-Moore continued. “We cannot afford to stand by as she continues to sow religious hatred. We will continue to act as a firewall around the Jewish people, whenever Jew hatred arises, because their God is our God and their values are our values.”
