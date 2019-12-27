The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

France's Chief Rabbi: Waiver of Halimi's murder is license to kill Jews

French prosecutors have declined to try the chief suspect in the murder of Sarah Halimi, as he was found to have taken large amounts of cannabis before the killing

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 27, 2019 14:52
Sarah Halimi was brutally murdered in her Paris home by Kobili Traore, who was not prosecuted because lawyers attributed his actions to a “massive psychotic episode” caused by smoking marijuana. (photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
Sarah Halimi was brutally murdered in her Paris home by Kobili Traore, who was not prosecuted because lawyers attributed his actions to a “massive psychotic episode” caused by smoking marijuana.
(photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
France's Chief Rabbi has slammed the decision by Paris prosecutors to excuse from trial the man accused of murdering Jewish Parisian Sarah Halimi, calling the decision a license "to kill Jews."
In an open letter to French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, published by Le Figaro on Wednesday, Rabbi Haim Korsia argued that the decision was "a grave breach of trust" for the country's judicial system, Algemeiner has reported.
Halimi was beaten and thrown to her death from a window in the early hours of April 4, 2017, by a man who was heard shouting "Allahu akhbar" and "Shaitan" ("Satan" in Arabic).
The man accused is Kobili Traore, a criminal drug taker who lived in the same apartment block as Halimi. The police investigation revealed that Halimi had told neighbors she was frightened of Traore, after he called her daughter a "dirty Jewess" when she had visited just a few weeks before the murder.
Traore admitted to and apologized for the crime during a preliminary hearing in November, but on December 19 prosecutors decided not to move ahead with a trial of Traore following two psychiatric assessments which claimed that a high cannabis intake had produced an acute delirium, and that he therefore couldn't be held legally responsible for the murder.
Korsia asked Belloubet to explain “how deliberately taking considerable quantities of drugs exonerates an individual from responsibility?” before going on to point out that if the cannabis “exacerbated his antisemitic impulses, it means these impulses already existed!”
“Should it be inferred from this decision that every drug-addicted individual is licensed to kill Jews?” the Chief Rabbi asked.
He called on Belloubet to “heal the wounds” caused by the decision, by “establishing the guilt of a suspect and by imposing a sentence commensurate with the seriousness of the acts committed.”
Meanwhile in a separate interview with French-language Israeli broadcaster i24 News, Halimi's brother William Attal has accused the judiciary of having "humanized" Traore, pointing out “They forgot that he had lived as a delinquent for 10 years, that he was convicted 22 times on drugs charges.”
Attal said that the rights of the family had not been respected by the investigation. “There was a serious miscarriage of justice, the investigation was nowhere near comprehensive enough,” he said.
“The examining magistrate refused all the requests for an investigation into the murder — all of them.”


Tags chief rabbi french jews Islamic Antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran in Iraq By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by