German official: Israelis 'execute' peaceful Palestinian protesters

A Palestinian boy stands next to a Palestinian flag with a swastika painted over it as protesters march in solidarity with Palestinians against a Jewish settlement in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem July 17, 2010. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

AACHEN, Germany ---- An antisemitic talk has been delivered by Petra Schöning, a representative of the human rights organization Amnesty International, who also works for the German government’s development agency GIZ. The incident follows a series of antisemitic incidents in both organizations.





The speaking event, titled “Politics and Day to Day Life: Perspectives on the West Bank and Gaza,” was hosted recently by the Episcopal Academy in the German city of Aachen, where Schöning is a regular presenter.





During her lecture, Schöning made various untrue statements designed to demonize the state of Israel in an antisemitic fashion. Among other things, she said that “Israel is not a democracy.” The audience responded to the talk with Q&A, questioning Israel’s right to exist and expressing support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Schöning responded with approval of these comments.





Another blatantly false assertion that she made was that Israel’s minister of culture prohibited the reading of a book by an Israeli writer about a love affair between an Israeli women and a Palestinian man. The novel “All the Rivers by Dorit Rabinyan was excluded from the curriculum of Israeli high schools in 2015. However, it was never prohibited or censored in the State of Israel, and the Israeli public has always been free to purchase, read and discuss the book.





Schöning asserted that Israeli soldiers “execute” peaceful Palestinian participants during their weekly “March of Return” protests at the border between Israel and Gaza.





Since March 2018, several rioters have carried out violent attacks on Israeli soldiers at the border. Hundreds of incendiary balloons and other devices have been flown from Gaza into Israel, causing large fires and extensive danger and damage to the fields and people of southern Israel.





Schöning likewise misrepresented the incarceration of convicted Palestinian terrorists as arbitrary imprisonments and Israel’s interception of financial rewards to their families as bad-faith harassment.





Finally, she blamed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the recent influx of refugees into Europe.





Elisabeth Paul, a member of the Greater Aachen Area Regional Council for the Green party. criticized Schöning’s talk as "antisemitic disinformation and propaganda.”





Monika Schwarz-Friesel, a leading German antisemitism researcher, confirmed that sentiment.





“Today, obsessive rants against the state of Israel represent the most pervasive way to express hatred of Jews,” Schwarz-Friesel said. “Camouflaging their statements as political criticism and humanitarian concern, contemporary antisemites spread statements such as Israel is not a democracy, Israel uses disproportionate force, boycott of Israel is to be welcomed, and accuse Israel of imaginary misdeeds.





“Without any reasonable substantiation, the state of Israel is blamed for all kind of problems in the world and its right to exists as a Jewish state is rejected,” Schwarz-Friesel continued.





Schöning said that she prepares students who go on school trips to Israel and who participate in German-Israeli and German-Arab exchange projects. She also works as a freelancer for the German government’s development agency GIZ.





GIZ is a federal endeavor that works with organizations such as the Academy for International Cooperation to foster mutual learning and networking. It has four regional offices.





In her own words, she “trains specialists dispatched by the German government to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.”





A spokesperson for the GIZ confirmed that Schöning’s most recent appointment by the GIZ-owned Academy for International Cooperation dates from May 2019, when “she helped to prepare participants for missions abroad.”





The GIZ has been involved in various antisemitic scandals. Last May, the German tabloid “Bild” reported on several cases of GIZ cooperation with Palestinian organizations that advocate the destruction of the Jewish state. In March 2018, the Jerusalem-based watchdog NGO Monitor published an exposé on antisemitic statements by GIZ employees, some of which were circulated on social media.





Asked about these incidents, the GIZ spokesperson responded that her organization “does not tolerate antisemitism and takes decisive actions against it” and would not confirm whether the employees mentioned in the NGO Monitor dossier are still working for the GIZ.





Asked whether the GIZ intends to take steps against Schöning, the spokesperson replied that “programs are routinely evaluated by participants. There have been no complaints against Ms. Schöning.”





Schöning also serves as a spokesperson for the German branch of Amnesty International, representing its coordination group for Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The human rights organization has also been involved in a long list of antisemitic incidents. A conference designed to connect BDS campaigns in the UK with those in Israel and the Palestinian territories was hosted at the London headquarters of the human rights organization in 2016, something which was exposed at the time by NGO Monitor.





In 2015, the general assembly of Amnesty International in the UK rejected a motion to run a campaign against antisemitism.





A spokesperson for Amnesty International said Schöning’s does not represent her organization when presenting in Aachen. The Aachen Episcopal Academy that had organized Schöning’s talk also refused to retract from the remarks of its presenter. Instead, the head of the academy, Dr. Christiane Bongartz, wrote that calling Schöning’s talk antisemitic would be a distortion.





Several queries to Ms. Schöning remained unanswered.

