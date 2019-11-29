Group of men attack two Jewish teens in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

A gang of five men attacked two identifiably Jewish teens on the street in Brooklyn.The incident happened on Nov. 11 in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, but was reported by police on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.The group approached a boy 14, dressed in traditional Hasidic garb, and smacked him in the head, knocking off his kippa. They then snatched the hat off the head of a second boy, aged 15.The boys were not injured in the attack, according to police.The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.