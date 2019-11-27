The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jeremy Corbyn's 'train-wreck' interview on antisemitism

Pushing Corbyn for several times to an apology, journalist Andrew Neil said Corbyn had been "given plenty of time to do that. I asked you if you wanted to apologize and you haven't."

By EZRA TAYLOR, REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 09:10
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Neil Interviews in London, Britain, November 26, 2019
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Neil Interviews in London, Britain, November 26, 2019
(photo credit: JEFF OVERS/BBC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn did little to quell accusations of antisemitism in an interview on the BBC on Tuesday.
In an interview with the British political journalist Andrew Neil, Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly declined an invitation to apologize to the British Jewish community over long-standing antisemitism claims.
The main British opposition party has been plagued by antisemitism allegations, which threaten to affect Labour's chances in the upcoming UK election on December 12.
“Eighty percent of Jews think that you're antisemitic. That's quite a lot of British Jews,” Neil accused Corbyn. “I mean wouldn't you like to take this opportunity tonight to apologize to the British Jewish community for what's happened?"
Corbyn avoided the opportunity to tackle the matter head-on saying, "What I'll say is this: I am determined that our society will be safe for people of all faiths. I don't want anyone to be feeling insecure in our society and our government will protect every community..."
Pushing Corbyn for several times to an apology, Neil said Corbyn had been “given plenty of time to do that. I asked you if you wanted to apologize and you haven't."
General Election 2019: Labour and Anti-Semitism – BBC News
Corbyn was asked about Labour Party member Lesley Perrin, who reportedly posted a video to social media denying the Holocaust, with Neil questioning why she only got a written warning. Corbyn responded that he had "strengthened processes" since the incident occurred.
On the BBC’s Panorama special, “Is Labour Anti-Semitic?” Which aired in July, it was revealed that top Labour figures had previously “interfered” with the disciplinary process regarding antisemitism disputes.
Prior to its July screening, the Labour Party tried to prevent the BBC from broadcasting the documentary.
Corbyn’s struggle to address antisemitism made the front page of most of the British papers on Wednesday, painting a grim picture for the embattled Labour leader whom, according to the right-leaning Daily Mail, has been “humiliated.” The Daily Express, another tabloid, called the interview a “horror show.”
Broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted that the interview was “already a train-wreck of Prince Andrew proportions.”
On Monday, Britain's chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, wrote in The Times that Corbyn was unfit to be prime minister because he had failed to stem “poisonous” antisemitism within the Labour party.
In May, the Equality and Human Rights Commission launched an unprecedented probe into antisemitism within the party. Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the governing body of the UK Labour Party, privately expressed concern that the probe could bankrupt the party if the watchdog hands down a negative ruling, according to a report by The Independent.
Neil also tackled the Labour leader's plan to use government reserves and borrowing to finance compensation for women who lost out when their retirement age was raised.
On Sunday, Labour promised to hand 58 billion pounds ($74 billion) of compensation to women who had been expecting to retire at 60 but were then told they would have to wait longer.
Despite being asked on multiple occasions during the interview, Corbyn only said the plan would be paid for out of reserves and, if necessary, borrowing, instead stressing that it must be paid as a "moral debt."
British voters will cast their votes on December 12 in a crucial election that will determine some key issues, including whether Britain will leave the EU on January 31.
Corbyn has stated he will remain neutral on the issue of Brexit, but has stated that Labour, if elected, would negotiate a leave option with the EU within three months, and within six months that leave option would be put to the public in the form of a referendum.
Ilanit Chernik and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags british jewry Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour Party Labour party labour antisemitism
