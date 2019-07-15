Jewish Labour MP meets Jordanian Rep. who supports terror against Israelis

Labour MP for Leeds North East, Fabian Hamilton.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RUSS LONDON)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Jewish Member of Parliament from the UK Labour Party met last week with a Jordanian politician who in the past has supported the use of terror against Israelis to fulfill Palestinian ambitions, and called to "tear up" the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel.
Yahya al-Saud, a member of Jordan’s House of Representatives, met with Jewish MP Fabian Hamilton and other senior Labour figures, as a member of the Jordanian Palestine Committee.
Hamilton, MP for North Leeds East since 1997, has been Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament since being appointed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in November 2016.
In a message posted on Facebook, it was said the delegation "discussed a number of issues, mainly the Palestinian issue and the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque." The post also included photographs of the delegates and Hamilton outside Parliamentary offices.
According to the post, al-Saud called for "countering the false Israeli narrative."
Al-Saud's visit to the British Parliament also led to the Jordanian Opposition Coalition to write to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid, questioning why exactly al-Saud was allowed entry into the UK despite his past proclamations.
The Jordanian Representative has made many controversial statements in the past, including claiming he is "a slave to whoever teaches [me] the path of martyrdom," and supporting suicide bombings in Israel, according to videos on MEMRI TV.
Hamilton’s meeting with al-Saud came at a time when the Labour Party is under ever-increasing pressure regarding antisemitism in the party. This week a BBC Panorama documentary interviewed for party employees who accused Labour senior officials of interfering with the party’s antisemitism investigations and grossly misleading the public about their handling of mounting complaints.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>