Jewish man attacked in Berlin

The Berlin police reported on Thursday that a 29-year-old man attempted to strike a 34-year-old man while voicing an antisemitic insult in the district of Kreuzberg.



The police notice said that "during the clarification of the facts it became known that the inebriated 29-year-old had to leave the premises shortly before, as he had already expressed antisemitism there. The police state protection agency is now investigating for incitement, insult and attempted assault.”

It is unclear in which premises the alleged assailant voiced antisemitism. The antisemitic attack comes shortly after a Syrian man who sought to enter a Berlin synagogue with a knife during the first week of October. The Syrian man declared “Allahu Akbar” and “F*ck Israel.”The authorities released the man after a short period of detainment.

