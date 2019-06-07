Labour leader overruled suspension of party member over antisemitic comment

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, gives a speech at the EEF National Manufacturing conference, in London, Britain, February 19, 2019.
(photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
UK Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn's chief political adviser Andrew Murray intervened in a case in which a Labour member faced suspension over an antisemitic comment, according to the Jewish Chronicle.
A "bombshell email" written by Murray showed him intervening in the case of a Labour member's suspension for denying that the Tower Hamlets mural of Jewish bankers was antisemitic. Murray overruled the suspension and argued that disagreeing about whether the mural was antisemitic or not was not antisemitic in itself.
Corbyn famously attempted to defend Murray's comments on the mural.
The email was sent to Labour's head of complaints and Andrew Murray's daughter, Laura Murray, as well as Corbyn's chief of staff Karie Murphy and Labour's director of communications Seumas Milne.
"It would appear that discussions of many Labour antisemitism cases have taken place on email addresses linked to Unite the Union," one senior Labour source told the Jewish Chronicle, referring to the second-largest trade union in the UK. Several Labour parties are related to the union, including Murphy and general secretary Jennie Formby.
