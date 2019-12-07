The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Labour supporters call out Jeremy Corbyn's comments for antisemitism

"The Jews are always coming up with this stuff."

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 7, 2019 08:09
Anti-Brexit march attended by Labour Party supporters, 2019. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Anti-Brexit march attended by Labour Party supporters, 2019.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Israel Advocacy Movement (IAM) took to a left-wing rally ahead of the UK's elections and filmed protesters' reactions to antisemitic comments and acts by Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, disguised as having been by Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson.
The presentor read out comments and events that had happened in relation to Corbyn, but replaced his name with Johnson's. In the first incident, he told of Corbyn's endorsement of a book from the early 20th century which suggests that banks were controlled by Jews.
Corbyn wrote the foreword for the book in which he said that the European economy was controlled "by men of a single and peculiar race," according to Independent.
One protester said that it does not surprise him that Boris Johnson would say such a thing because "they both seem to rewrite history," while another said that nothing that Johnson does surprises him anymore.
The next headline they spoke of was in early April, although the event took place in 2011, in which Corbyn defended an Israeli-Arab heate preacher named Raed Salah when he was deported from the UK. He said that Western governments should stand up to "the Zionist lobby" when defending the man who had previously suggested that Jews used the blood of European children to make holy bread, and who had been arrested previously for channeling money to Hamas.

Every protester interviewed said that anyone who supports such a person should not be voted in for Parliament. One protester said, "Had that been in the Labour Party, they would have been expected to resign or make a public statement and resign."
After these comments, the presenter revealed to the protesters that the events were about Corbyn.
"I don't know much about it, but the Jews have got a lot of money and a lot of power, haven't they?" said one protester in response. "They do manipulate things. Power is money."
"Does it concern you that 50% of British Jews are considering leaving the country?" the presenter asked.
One protester said that "the Jews are always coming up with this stuff."
"Where are they going to go, to Palestine?" another asked in response. "Why are they scared of [Jeremy Corbyn,] because they've got all these offshore accounts and they don't want to pay any tax?"
The presenter asked them if they still believe that Corbyn should be allowed in Parliament.
One woman openly changed her mind, saying, "No, I don't, to be honest." Another protester said that he does not believe that Corbyn is "strong enough."
Other protesters stuck their ground, such as one who said, "I still think you should vote Labour," and another who told the presenter that he does not approve of the trick used to produce the video.
Corbyn apologized on Tuesday for the antisemitism in his party on Tuesday after a television host prompted him several times to "just say sorry."
According to a YouGov poll commissioned by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, 67% of British adults who support Corbyn "hold at least one antisemitic view."


Tags Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour Party Boris Johnson antisemitism
