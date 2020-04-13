The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Leader of international neo-Nazi group: 13-year-old Estonian - report

The teenager will not face criminal charges, a spokesman for the Estonian Internal Security Service told The Associated Press.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
APRIL 13, 2020 05:39
Visitors at an exhibition, look at Nazi flags and banners bearing Swastikas, at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Visitors at an exhibition, look at Nazi flags and banners bearing Swastikas, at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A 13-year-old Estonian led an international neo-Nazi group that planned to bomb a synagogue and a US news network, according to an Associated Press report.
The teen called himself “Commander” of the Feuerkrieg Division, a group that the Anti-Defamation League says “embraces the most extreme interpretations of white supremacist ideology,” until Estonian police intervened in January, according to the AP. A report about the teen was first published Wednesday in the weekly Estonian newspaper Eesti Ekspress.
The teenager will not face criminal charges, a spokesman for the Estonian Internal Security Service told The Associated Press.
“As the case dealt with a child under the age of 14, this person cannot be prosecuted under the criminal law and instead other legal methods must be used to eliminate the risk,” Harrys Puusepp told the AP. “Cooperation between several authorities, and especially parents, is important to steer a child away from violent extremism.”
The police spokesman didn’t identify the teen as a group leader, but the AP report says leaked archives of Feuerkrieg Division members’ online chats show that “Commander” referred to himself as the founder of the group and alluded to being from Saaremaa, Estonia’s largest island.
The Anti-Defamation League, which monitors hate groups, says on its website that the Feuerkrieg Division “calls for violence against their perceived enemies and destruction of ‘the system,’ or society at large, which they believe is controlled by the Jews.”
The group said the Feuerkrieg Division’s founder lives in Estonia, but its membership is “increasingly American.” In February, a 23-year-old Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, related to charges that he planned to bomb a local synagogue. He had been in touch online with Feuerkrieg Division members.


Tags neo-nazi antisemitism Estonia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by