Local Rabbi violently robbed in Buenos Aires

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 6, 2019 17:21
MEMBERS OF the Argentine Jewish community congregate in front of the former Israeli embassy

MEMBERS OF the Argentine Jewish community congregate in front of the outline of the former Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the building’s destruction by a car bomb. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Rabbi Daniel Sutton Dabbah of the Od Iosef Jay orthodox community in Buenos Aires was violently robbed in broad daylight on Wednesday on his way to a synagogue, AJN reports. 


Dabbah had left his home and gotten into his car when he was surprised by four strangers, who entered the vehicle after him. 
He struggled to try and get them out, but received blows to the face and head, before being tied up. The men took the Rabbi's house keys and went upstairs, but ultimately couldn't enter and ended up taking his car instead.


Dabbah was left on the side of the road, only a few blocks from his house, at which point he was evacuated to the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, where he is currently recovering from facial wounds. 


When asked about a possible anti-Semitic motive to the robbery, community sources dismissed the occurrence as "a violent robbery." 

Though anti-Semitic attacks are usually a rare occurance in Argentina, a string of attacks against Jews in the past few months, along with controversial statements made by former president and current vice-presidential candidate Cristina Fernandez Kirchner, have caused concern for the Argentinian Jewish community. 







