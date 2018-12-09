Man arrested in Florida for threatening synagogue, other Jewish groups

Police officers cordon off a street outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26, 2018.
A man from South Florida was arrested for threatening a local synagogue on Saturday.
Aventura police announced that they arrested Nadim Siddiqui, a 35-year-old from Hollywood for making threats to the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center and possibly other Jewish establishments.
Siddiqui became a “known nuisance in the area after a series of incidents many considered [antisemitic], such as tipping over menorahs and repeatedly trespassing at a Jewish market,” according to the Miami Herald.
The arrest was part of a “coordinated investigation” involving local agencies, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI’s Miami bureau, the newspaper reported.
The arrest warrant includes enhanced charges for hate crimes, the ABC affiliate Local 10 News, reported.
Siddiqui has been arrested several times by Aventura police in the last few weeks, the Miami Herald reported.
He entered a kosher grocery store and damaged merchandise twice in October, including smashing a bottle of wine on the floor and throwing an egg from the store at its front window. On December 4th, he damaged a menorah in the lobby of a building in Aventura, according to Local 10 News.
