Man records antisemitic tirade in NY train station

One started referring to Hitler and screaming “F–k all Jews” and “Kill all Jews,” the New York Daily News reported, citing the New York Police Department.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
June 17, 2019 03:44
1 minute read.
New York

A Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) R-train streaks through the Canal Street subway station in downtown New York. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
A man waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn, New York shouted antisemitic slurs at a fellow-rider and then threw the Jewish man’s cellphone on the tracks in an attempt to destroy a recording of his tirade.

The incident took place on Thursday evening,



The victim recorded the incident on his cellphone and put the phone in his shirt pocket before walking away. The assailant came from behind the man, grabbed the cellphone and threw it in the path of an oncoming subway train in order to destroy it.




The phone remained intact and police were able to view the antisemitic verbal attack, according to the newspaper.



The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, the New York Post reported.

