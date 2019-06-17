Man records antisemitic tirade in NY train station

A Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) R-train streaks through the Canal Street subway station in downtown New York.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A man waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn, New York shouted antisemitic slurs at a fellow-rider and then threw the Jewish man’s cellphone on the tracks in an attempt to destroy a recording of his tirade.
The two men were arguing while waiting for the train. One started referring to Hitler and screaming “F–k all Jews” and “Kill all Jews,” the New York Daily News reported, citing the New York Police Department.
The incident took place on Thursday evening,
The victim recorded the incident on his cellphone and put the phone in his shirt pocket before walking away. The assailant came from behind the man, grabbed the cellphone and threw it in the path of an oncoming subway train in order to destroy it.
The phone remained intact and police were able to view the antisemitic verbal attack, according to the newspaper.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, the New York Post reported.