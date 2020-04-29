Mass Jewish gathering in NY leads de Blasio to attack Jews on Twitter

A massive ultra-Orthodox gathering in Brooklyn for the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Maaratz, the great rabbi of Tola'at Ya'akov, who died of coronavirus, led New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to criticize Jews in several tweets on Tuesday night.
"Something absolutely unacceptable happend in Williamsburg tonight: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic," de Blasio wrote. "What I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the coronavirus."De Blasio then chose to target the Jewish community in a tweet, saying that "My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period."
The New York mayor's tweet sparked outrage online, as responses were quick to follow.Former US special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt wrote: "Hey @NYCMayor, there are 1mil+ Jewish people in #NYC. The few who don’t social distance should be called out — but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews. This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever."
"Would DeBlasio have sent this identical tweet with the word “Jewish” replaced by any other religious minority? If not, why not? Laws should be enforced neutrally w/o targeting religious faith," wrote Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.The conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro commented, "I can't imagine de Blasio saying this about any other community. It's pretty amazing. And for the record, MANY of the leaders of the Jewish community have taken strong stands on social distancing."At the end of March, de Blasio warned the Jewish community that synagogues that continue to defy coronavirus regulations and hold services will be permanently shut down.
The funeral yesterday in Williamsburg for Rabbi Chaim Mertz, grand rabbi of the Tolaas Yaakov community, which NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized yesterday... pic.twitter.com/eGmcKPe0G5— Jeremy Sharon (@jeremysharon) April 29, 2020
My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020
Hey @NYCMayor, there are 1mil+ Jewish people in #NYC. The few who don’t social distance should be called out — but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews. This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever. https://t.co/jcYO9QQred— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 29, 2020
