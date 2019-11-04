Men dressed as Jews handed out Holocaust denial fliers at Colorado mall

Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

A group of men who appeared to be posing as Jews handed out fliers promoting Holocaust denial and hung up cards bearing anti-Semitic canards on a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado.





HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Nazis are posing as Hasidic Jews on Pearl Street in Colorado, Boulder, right near the Wells Fargo. pic.twitter.com/oLXBuCJAUf — ✡️️‍ (@koshersemite) November 3, 2019

The fliers handed out at the Pearl Street Mall claimed the Holocaust was “impossible.” The men, who wore large white kippahs and tallesim, or prayer shawls, also hung notes on index cards that claimed “Academia is dominated by Marxist Jews,” Jews run the porn industry” and “Jews ran the Atlantic slave trade,” the Daily Camera newspaper reported The men livestreamed their actions, according to the report.As of Sunday morning, no reports were filed with police about the fliers, Boulder police told the newspaper.

