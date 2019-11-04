Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Men dressed as Jews handed out Holocaust denial fliers at Colorado mall

The men livestreamed their actions, according to the report.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 4, 2019 21:57
A group of men who appeared to be posing as Jews handed out fliers promoting Holocaust denial and hung up cards bearing anti-Semitic canards on a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado.


The fliers handed out at the Pearl Street Mall claimed the Holocaust was “impossible.” The men, who wore large white kippahs and tallesim, or prayer shawls, also hung notes on index cards that claimed “Academia is dominated by Marxist Jews,” Jews run the porn industry” and “Jews ran the Atlantic slave trade,” the Daily Camera newspaper reported.



The men livestreamed their actions, according to the report.



As of Sunday morning, no reports were filed with police about the fliers, Boulder police told the newspaper.


