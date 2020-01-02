Monsey stabbing victim still unconscious, doctors not optimistic - family

Josef Neumann, one of the five victims of the Hanukkah stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, remains unconscious. "Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain; leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life," Neumann's family wrote in a statement released by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC).
The father of seven was "severely stabbed multiple times," his family wrote, adding that "The knife penetrated his skull directly into the brain." Neumann's right arm was also reportedly "shattered" in the attack, but according to his family, doctors have yet to preform surgery on his arm because his "status is so dire."The family ended the statement with a call to action, asking for people to pray for Yehosef Ben Perel and urging American Jews and Jews around the world to use the hashtag #MeJew and share their experiences with antisemitism. "We shall not let this terrible hate-driven attack be forgotten, and let us all work to eradicate all sorts of hate," the family wrote.On December 29, Neumann's daughter told the New York Post that his condition was "very bad," his vitals dropped, and he was "not stable."Grafton Thomas, 37, broke into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration. Neumann is the only one of the five who is still in the hospital, the other four have been released.Federal prosecutors filed hate crimes charges against Thomas on Monday. FBI agent Julie Brown reported that Thomas kept journals containing antisemitic statements and Nazi references. Additionally, the FBI agent said his cell phone was used to search "Why did Hitler hate the Jews" on four separate occasions.Reuters contributed to this report.
