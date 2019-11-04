Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Multiple Jewish residents of Borough Park assaulted on Friday night

Series of assaults come amid continued rise in antisemitic attacks in U.S.

By CODY LEVINE
November 4, 2019 10:03
Several Jewish members of Borough Park's Jewish community were attacked on Friday night.

The first attack occurred on New Utrecht Avenue and 53rd Street at around midnight. A few men exited their vehicle and chased two ultra-Orthodox boys as they were walking down the street. The two boys escaped unharmed after being chased, which was caught on CCTV camera.

The same assailants returned to their vehicles and drove to 48th Street, within range of the Bobover Bais Midrash, where they punched an ultra-Orthodox man as he sat in his vehicle. The men once again fled the scene after being caught on film.

Additional reports of assault on two other ultra-Orthodox residents of Borough Park occurred Friday night, one on 14th Avenue and 51st Street, and separately, another on 14th Avenue and 55th Street.

This series of assaults come amid reports of rising antisemitic sentiment and attacks on Jews in the United States, in addition to numerous incidences of defacement of Jewish-owned properties, gravestones and community institutions.


