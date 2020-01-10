A New Jersey teen accused the manager of a local pizzeria of sending anti-Semitic text messages after he asked to take off for a Jewish holiday.

Nicholas Bogan, 17, had been working for a short time at Maurizio’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante in Eatontown, New Jersey, when he asked to take off the first night of Rosh Hashanah.

A lawsuit filed by Bogan and his parents in late November alleges that the store manager, Francesco Scotto Di Rinaldi, then sent a series of offensive messages.

“F–k the Jewish,” Di Rinaldi responded. “Put them on fire (fire emoji)/Like hitler was trying to do/He had a point.”

Di Rinaldi later continued, in part, “Why would you celebrate some [sic] that you don’t belong/You wrong [sic] born in america so you don’t belong to them.”

A screenshot of the messages is included with the lawsuit, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit says Bogan never returned to work at the pizzeria because he was “deeply shaken and did not feel safe returning.”

“I thought [Di Rinaldi] was kidding and after he told me he was serious it actually hurt me,” Bogan told the Post.