Netflix: We won't air Farrakhan documentary

(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
Netflix will not be releasing a documentary about unapologetic antisemite Louis Farrakhan, it clarified on Wednesday.
Several lists of upcoming features slated to hit the streaming giant on August 1 included a listing for a documentary about the minister, titled 'The Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan: My Life’s Journey Through Music'.
Farrakhan himself, in a now-deleted tweet and deleted YouTube video, touted the film's upcoming entry to Netflix.
In response to an inquiry from The Jerusalem Post
, Netflix said Wednesday that the movie would not be entering its library.
“This film will not be released on Netflix," it said in a statement. "Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”
A press representative refused to answer follow-up questions about the film, including if Netflix had ever considered releasing the movie.
The film, at one point called 'Let's Change the World: My Life's Journey Through Music', was produced in 2013 by Farrakhan's son, Joshua Farrakhan. It was first screened at a Nation of Islam Saviour's Day event in February 2014.
Earlier this year, Farrakhan released for sale a seven-CD box set of Farrakhan's music recorded over 14 years, titled 'Let's Change the World'.
Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, has long spouted antisemitic and homophobic views. Earlier this year he, as usual, called Jews "satanists," "children of the devil," and claimed that Jews control much of the US government and financial system.