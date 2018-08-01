August 01 2018
|
Av, 20, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netflix: We won't air Farrakhan documentary

Streaming service blames 'internal miscommunication' for original listing

By
August 1, 2018 14:15
1 minute read.
Louis Farrakhan

Louis Farrakhan. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Netflix will not be releasing a documentary about unapologetic antisemite Louis Farrakhan, it clarified on Wednesday.

Several lists of upcoming features slated to hit the streaming giant on August 1 included a listing for a documentary about the minister, titled 'The Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan: My Life’s Journey Through Music'.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.




Farrakhan himself, in a now-deleted tweet and deleted YouTube video, touted the film's upcoming entry to Netflix.

In response to an inquiry from The Jerusalem Post, Netflix said Wednesday that the movie would not be entering its library.
“This film will not be released on Netflix," it said in a statement. "Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

A press representative refused to answer follow-up questions about the film, including if Netflix had ever considered releasing the movie.

The film, at one point called 'Let's Change the World: My Life's Journey Through Music', was produced in 2013 by Farrakhan's son, Joshua Farrakhan. It was first screened at a Nation of Islam Saviour's Day event in February 2014.



Earlier this year, Farrakhan released for sale a seven-CD box set of Farrakhan's music recorded over 14 years, titled 'Let's Change the World'.

Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, has long spouted antisemitic and homophobic views. Earlier this year he, as usual, called Jews "satanists," "children of the devil," and claimed that Jews control much of the US government and financial system.

Related Content

August 1, 2018
Corbyn apologizes for comparing Israel to Nazis at 2010 gathering

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut