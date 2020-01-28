The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Outrage over German student: Holocaust is same as climate change

"Equating the Holocaust and climate change is absolutely unacceptable," said the Labor Party on Twitter

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 28, 2020 18:24
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
A 18-year-old student running as a candidate for the German Left Party in the city of Hamburg on Monday compared the Holocaust with climate change, prompting outrage on social media and from his party.
"The Nazis are also among the greatest climate sinners because their war of extermination and their tanks have produced huge amounts of CO2," said Tom Radtke on his Twitter feed on the day the world commemorated the liberation of Auschwitz.
"Many politicians say that this must not be repeated. But what are they doing about the climate holocaust, which is killing millions of people and animals right now?” he added.
The Left Party in Hamburg issued a statement on Twitter. "Clarification on the current occasion: equating the Holocaust and climate change is absolutely unacceptable. Whoever does this does not represent the position of the Left. We are now talking to Tom and discussing the consequences."
The self-described climate activist Radtke wrote on his homepage that he has been "fighting against climate change for two years and for a radical protection of the environment."
The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz has produced a series of scandals in which German journalists have been accused of belittling the Holocaust and stoking antisemitic resentments.
The prominent German Jewish journalist and expert on contemporary antisemitism, Broder, accused the journalist Sabine Müller of blaming Israeli Jews for the cause of antisemitism.
Broder, in a video commentary titled "The German Holocaust Concept" on the popular German news and commentary website Die Achse of Good, issued a scathing commentary of the Hesse Broadcasting journalist Müller.
Müller wrote on the website of the German public broadcaster Tagesschau (ARD) that the memorial event last week in Yad Vashem was “a missed chance in the fight against antisemitism," suggesting that Israeli Jews were not combating Jew-hatred.
Antisemitism experts and politicians have stressed over the years that non-Jews should be leading the fight against contemporary antisemitism. Broder said "For the Nazis the Jews were blame to Jews" and termed Müller's commentary "disgusting."
Blaming Jews for the origins of Antisemitism have been defined by experts as an expression of Jew-hatred.
The journalist Marc Felix Serrao, who writes for the Swiss daily NZZ, tweeted that "by the way, Sabine Müller is not alone in the ARD with her views on the Holocaust commemoration in Israel. In the opinion of the BR / ARD correspondent in South America, the critics are only concerned with 'rushing' something against the ÖRR again."
Serrao criticized the tweet from the ARD's South America correspondent Ivo Marusczyk.
Marusczyk wrote : "Why shouldn't Sabine Müller criticize Netanyahu when he keeps the Shoah survivors waiting in Yad Vashem? The main thing is that you can do something against public law …"
In email to The Jerusalem Post, Marusczykrejected that he was an anti-Semite.Ulf Poschardt ,the editor-in-chief of the large German broadsheet Die Welt, wrote a column that he is ashamed of Müller's commentary.


Tags Holocaust germany antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by