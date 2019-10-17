Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivor opens up about losing her mother in the attack

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
October 17, 2019 04:07
Show Up For Shabbat

Worshippers attend a "Show Up For Shabbat" service at JCC Harlem following last Saturday's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, in Pittsburgh, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 3, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Andrea Wedner remembers Oct. 27, 2018 in detail. She picked up her mother, Rose Mallinger, to go to Shabbat services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a quiet neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

They got there early, as they liked to do, and talked with fellow synagogue members before the service started on time. Not long after it started, however, they heard a crash.

What ensued was the murder of 11 Tree of Life worshippers at the hands of an anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant gunman. Wedner was injured, but survived — her mother Rose did not.



Wedner opened up to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about the story of that tragic day and of her mother, who she described as a joyful spirit who loved her life.



Watch the interview in full here.


